Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office to Probe Rep. Khang

Photo : YONHAP News

The Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office said Monday that it will open an investigation into main opposition Liberty Korea Party lawmaker Khang Hyo-shang over suspicions he disclosed classified information.The move comes after the ruling Democratic Party filed a complaint against Khang last Friday.In a May ninth news conference, Khang said that President Moon Jae-in had asked U.S. President Donald Trump during a phone conversation to visit South Korea immediately after his trip to Japan in late May, citing an unnamed diplomatic source in the U.S.The top office and the Foreign Ministry launched an immediate investigation after these remarks, and determined that a diplomat working at the South Korean Embassy in Washington disclosed the content of the confidential phone conversation recorded between Moon and Trump.Under national law, recipients of leaked classified information can face up to five years in prison or fines of up ten million won if they obtained such information with the intent to distribute it.