'N. Korea Said Humanitarian Aid Does Not Solve Current Impasse'

North Korea has reportedly raised issue with South Korea's humanitarian aid to the North and argued that implementing inter-Korean agreements reached between the two sides' leaders is the way to resolve the current stalemate.A South Korean civic committee on implementing the June 2000 inter-Korean summit agreement held a news conference on Monday and explained the results of its meeting with North Korean officials in China last week.The committee said the North urged Seoul not to neglect the fundamental issues in stalled cross-border relations and not to distort them by underscoring secondary matters such as humanitarian assistance.Cho Sung-woo, the president of the South Korean committee, said Pyongyang noted that its trust in Seoul remains unchanged but finds it regrettable that South Korea is not doing enough in its capacity.The North pointed to why Seoul would say that allowing South Korean business people to visit the Gaeseong Industrial Complex in the North still doesn't mean that the complex will resume operations.However, Cho added that Pyongyang was not opposed to the business delegation's visit itself.