N. Korea Slams Bolton for Saying Missile Launches Violated UN Resolutions

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea's Foreign Ministry has sharply criticized U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton, calling him names such as "war maniac" and a "security destruction adviser."On Monday, the North's official Korean Central News Agency quoted a ministry spokesperson as lashing out at Bolton's earlier denunciation of Pyongyang's recent missile launches as a violation of UN Security Council resolutions.The official said that Bolton clearly has a different structure of thought from normal people and brazenly called him a "failed human creation."The spokesperson also blasted UNSC resolutions, saying that to ban launches using ballistic missile technology is tantamount to having North Korea give up its sovereign rights.The official claimed that North Korea has never recognized those UN resolutions.On Saturday, Bolton said during a press conference in Tokyo that there is "no doubt" that the North violated UN Security Council resolutions when it launched missiles earlier this month.