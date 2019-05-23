Top Office Hopes for Productive Discussion to Resume

Photo : KBS News

The presidential office expressed hope for the National Assembly to quickly normalize so that productive discussions can be held.An official at the top office on Monday also quoted the main opposition leader's remark earlier in the day.Liberty Korea Party Chairman Hwang Kyo-ahn said the Korean public was struggling in many areas of their lives.The official said that in order to address the concerns, the parties must return to parliament and engage in legislative activities.The official added that various exchanges of opinions are believed to be taking place among rival parties in parliament and that there will be a clearer picture once these discussions are passed onto the presidential office.According to the official, the presidential office hopes for a quick resolution in the parliamentary deadlock and is also awaiting details to emerge in relation to a possible meeting between party leaders and the president.