Trump Meets Families of Japanese Abductees Held by N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Donald Trump met with the families of Japanese people who were abducted by North Korea.Trump on Monday met with the older brother of Yaeko Taguchi and the mother of Megumi Yokota at the Akasaka Palace state guesthouse in Tokyo.The president first met with the family members of abductees in November 2017 while visiting Japan.In September of the same year, Trump mentioned the case of a young Japanese girl who was kidnapped by the North during a keynote speech at the UN General Assembly. It is believed the girl Trump was referring to was Yokota.During their 30-minute meeting with the U.S. leader on Monday, the abductees' families asked Trump to help realize an early summit between North Korea and Japan.