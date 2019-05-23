Vice FM Promises Strict Dealings with Leaking of Moon-Trump Phone Talks

Photo : KBS News

​Seoul’s newly appointed First Vice Foreign Minister says the leaking of recent phone conversations between President Moon Jae-in and U.S. President Donald Trump by a South Korean diplomat was illegal and will be dealt with strongly.Cho Sei-young outlined his views in a meeting with reporters on Monday, where he addressed various pending diplomatic issues, emphasizing the Foreign Ministry will show no leniency for one of its own when it comes to illicit activities.Cho said the ministry was launching a security review committee meeting to discuss the alleged leak by a diplomat working at the South Korean Embassy in the U.S. That diplomat was also scheduled to be in attendance.Based on the meeting’s result, the ministry will finalize the level and scope of disciplinary actions it will take against the official. Later, it will be referred to the government’s central disciplinary committee, which will conclude on the issues within 60 days.The vice minister said that given heightened public interest and concerns regarding the issue and its ramifications on the country’s diplomatic endeavors, the ministry will address the matter as soon as possible.Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha also presided over a meeting of senior ministry officials over the weekend to discuss follow-up moves.