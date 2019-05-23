Director Bong, Actor Song Return Home to Heroes' Welcome

Photo : YONHAP News

Film director Bong Joon-ho and his longtime leading actor Song Kang-ho returned home to a heroes’ welcome on Monday after receiving the top prize at the Cannes Film Festival.Around 200 people, including journalists and fans, greeted the pair with cheers and applause upon their arrival at Incheon International Airport at around 3:15 p.m.Asked how he felt about becoming the first South Korean director to be awarded the top Palme d'Or prize at Cannes for his latest film "Parasite,” Bong said his joy was doubled by the fact it coincides with the 100th year of Korean cinema.He also said he was looking forward to meeting with domestic audiences as his dark comedy is set to be released in local cinemas this week.Song said the Palme d'Or is a rewarding culmination of his 20 years working closely with Bong.The veteran actor also praised the film's other actors, calling for people to show love and interest in them as well.