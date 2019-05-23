2 Missing, Flights Canceled as Rainstorm Hits Jeju, Southern Areas

Photo : YONHAP News

Two people are missing and more than 100 flights were canceled as heavy rains and strong winds slammed Jeju Island and southern coastal regions on Monday.With a high seas advisory and a strong wind warning issued for the southern port city of Busan, a 22-ton vessel carrying three people sank in waters off the city at around 12:30 p.m. One of three was rescued, while the others -- the captain and the chief engineer -- remain unaccounted for.Strong winds and severe rains also caused mass cancellations of flights across the nation. According to the Korea Airport Corporation, 123 flights were canceled in total, mostly in regional southern airports.The Korea Meteorological Administration said some parts of Jeju’s highest mountain, Mount Halla, received more than 400 millimeters of rain.