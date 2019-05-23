Pence Vows Continued Efforts to Recover War Remains from N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said on Monday that the United States will not stop working to recover the remains of American soldiers killed in the Korean War.In a speech marking Memorial Day at Arlington National Cemetery, Pence spoke of the return of 55 cases of remains from North Korea last year following the summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korea leader Kim Jong-un in Singapore in June.The vice president said that some of the remains have been identified, but that there is still a long way to go. He vowed to never give up the search for soldiers who remain missing.In August of last year, Pence attended a ceremony marking the repatriation of 55 boxes that presumably contained the remains of a corresponding number of U.S. soldiers who lost their lives in the Korean War.After the return, the U.S. Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency had been negotiating with North Korea to begin work on excavation of additional remains, but the negotiations have reportedly been suspended after the collapse of the Hanoi summit in February.