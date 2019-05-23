N. Korea's State Media Reports on S. Korea's New Ulchi Taegeuk Exercise

Photo : KBS News

South Korea's new civilian-military exercise was covered by North Korea’s state media channels.The Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) and the Rodong Sinmun, the official paper of the North's Workers' Party, on Tuesday issued reports introducing details of the exercise, including the schedule and number of participants.The outlets described the Ulchi Taeguk exercise as “provocative,” but did not expand on direct criticism of the exercise further.South Korea on Monday launched the Ulchi Taegeuk exercise, replacing the larger-scale South Korea-U.S. joint drill Ulchi Freedom Guardian. The exercise will run through Thursday.