Auto Insurance Premiums to Rise in June

Photo : YONHAP News

Car insurance premiums will increase for many across the country, as Korea’s four leading insurance providers will raise prices beginning early next month.According to the Financial Supervisory Service(FSC) on Tuesday, Samsung Fire and Marine Insurance will announce on Thursday an increase of its auto premiums by one-and-a-half percent beginning June 7th.KB Insurance will raise its premiums by one-point-six percent on the same day, while Hyundai Marine & Fire will increase theirs by one-point-five percent on June 10th.DB Insurance, the last of the so-called "Big Four" insurance providers in Korea, plans to hike its premiums by one percent sometime in the near future as well.The planned hikes come after the insurance companies raised their premiums by three to four percent in January citing increased legal liabilities, and another hike is reportedly being considered for the second half of the year as well.