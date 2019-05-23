No. of Foreign Residents in S. Korea Rises 8.6%

The number of foreigners residing in South Korea on a short- or long-term basis exceeded two-point-three million last year.According to data by the Justice Ministry on Tuesday, two-point-36 million foreign nationals were registered in the country at the end of 2018, an eight-point-six percent increase from a year earlier.The proportion of foreigners in the country's total population increased from three-point-five percent in 2014 to four-point-57 percent last year.Chinese nationals accounted for the largest portion of the international population, at over 45 percent or 107-thousand, followed by people from Thailand, Vietnam and the United States.An official from the immigration office attributed the rise to an increase in the number of international students and workers in the country drawn in part by the popularity of Korean pop culture abroad.