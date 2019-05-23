S. Korea, US to Test Seoul's Operational Capabilities for OPCON Transfer

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the United States are seeking to hold a joint military exercise this summer to test Seoul's ability to assume wartime operational control(OPCON) of its troops.According to the South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command(CFC) and the Joint Chiefs of Staff on Tuesday, the two allies are seeking to gauge Seoul's initial operational capabilities for OPCON transfer.The test is expected to be carried out in parallel with a command-post exercise between South Korean and American forces in August, and will be led by a four-star Korean general in charge of the CFC.Military officials in Seoul said that a smooth execution of the test would ensure the transfer process continues smoothly.OPCON transfer has long been a point of discussion for South Korean, U.S. and United Nations Command forces, and is presently scheduled to take place in 2022.