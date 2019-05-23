'Moon's Confidant And Spy Agency Chief Met for Casual Talks'

Photo : KBS

A journalist who claims to have attended a controversial meeting between the head of a political think tank and the nation’s intelligence chief last week said the meeting was casual and did not delve into sensitive political territory.The journalist told Seoul-based Yonhap News on Tuesday that she was present at the May 21 Seoul dinner meeting between the ruling Democratic Party’s Institute for Democracy Director Yang Jeong-cheol and National Intelligence Service chief Suh Hoon.Media reports of the closed door meeting have stirred controversy as Yang is a confidant of President Moon Jae-in while Suh is obliged to be politically neutral as head of the country's spy agency.The journalist said there were no sensitive political talks at the meeting, which Yang had described the previous day as a casual meetup of long-time acquaintances. She dismissed suspicions and speculation to the contrary as “misguided.”She said that she was made aware beforehand of director Yang’s attendance, and that intelligence chief Suh values communication and diverse expert opinion.However, The Fact, an Internet media outlet, reported on Monday that Yang and Suh continued a private conversation after others had left the dinner meeting.Yang assumed the role as head of the ruling Democratic Party's think tank two weeks ago, and is in charge of strategies for next year’s general election.