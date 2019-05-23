Consultative Body to Address New WHO Classification of Gaming Addiction

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean government will set up a consultative body to coordinate differing views regarding a World Health Organization(WHO) decision to classify gaming addiction as a disease.Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon on Tuesday directed the Office for Government Policy Coordination to establish the body, and incorporate stakeholders from the government as well as the game, medical, legal and NGO sectors.Lee stressed that even if a consensus is reached to accept the new WHO guidelines, they would not be implemented in South Korea until 2026 at the earliest.He said there should be thorough discussions to come up with solutions to promote healthy gaming activities and help develop the game industry.Lee’s remarks and directions follow Saturday’s introduction of the WHO’s newly revised International Classification of Diseases, which defines ‘gaming disorder’ as a disease for the first time in the catalog’s 126-year history.Although South Korea's health ministry announced it will accept the new classification, the country’s culture ministry, which is in charge of promoting the domestic game industry among other responsibilities, rejects the WHO’s decision as they claim it lacks scientific backing.