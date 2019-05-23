Kolon Life Science's Drug Invossa Gets License Canceled

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The gene therapy drug Invossa has had its license canceled for mislabeling and false reporting of an ingredient used. While no side effects have been reported so far, all the patients who have received the treatment will be monitored for 15 years.Celina Yoon has more.Report: The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety canceled the license for gene therapy drug Invossa on Tuesday. It also decided to pursue criminal charges for its manufacturer, Kolon Life Science.The drug was the world's first gene therapy drug for osteoarthritis, a common joint pain disease. But the Korean drug authorities' on-site inspections of Kolon Life Science and its production plants in the United States showed that a substance in the drug that had been labeled as originating from cartilage cells instead came from kidney cells.The drug authorities determined that Kolon had submitted false documents when applying for a license and that the company failed to provide a scientific explanation as to why the substance turned out to be derived from kidney cells.Since the documents submitted for the license turned out to have grave error, the ministry decided to cancel the license and to request a criminal investigation.The drug authorities downplayed safety concerns, saying that no patients have reported serious side effects so far.The ministry, however, announced that it would track for 15 years all the patients who received the treatment to cope with any side effect.The drug was used by three-thousand-707 patients since its approval for sale in the domestic market in 2017.Kolon Life Science announced last year that it had shipped Invossa to Hong Kong and Macau as well.Celina Yoon, KBS World Radio News.