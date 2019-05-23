Foreign Ministry to Seek Criminal Charges Against Diplomat and Lawmaker over Leak

Photo : KBS News

Anchor: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will seek criminal charges against a senior South Korean diplomat and a main opposition party lawmaker for leaking content of a recent phone conversation between President Moon Jae-in and U.S. President Donald Trump.Our Bae Joo-yon has more.Report: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has decided to seek criminal charges against a diplomat at South Korea’s embassy in Washington and main opposition Liberty Korea Party lawmaker Khang Hyo-shang for leaking the content of a classified phone conversation.The ministry will also pursue disciplinary measures against three other embassy officials in Washington who were allegedly involved in the leak, and will decide on the severity of punishment they will receive on Thursday.Meanwhile, the diplomat in question shared his side of the story in a statement issued on Tuesday.He said he mistakenly revealed the content of the classified phone call to Khang when trying to correct the lawmaker’s strong assertions that Trump would not visit South Korea before or after his current trip to Japan.It was in this context, the diplomat says, that he revealed that Moon had asked Trump to visit South Korea during their private phone call earlier this month.The diplomat added that he did not know Khang would hold a news conference and had never imagined that the lawmaker would use the intelligence to try and humiliate the incumbent government’s diplomatic efforts.The diplomat said he met Khang at a high school alumni gathering some 30 years ago but had not spoken to him again until February this year when Khang visited the U.S. as part of a parliamentary delegation.The diplomatic official said he and Khang had spoken several times over the phone since then and that the lawmaker shared strong negative views about Seoul’s foreign policy towards the U.S.The diplomat said he believed it was the responsibility of a foreign service officer to accurately describe the foreign ministry’s policies. However, the diplomat claimed that he had not conveyed to Khang any other secrets or sensitive information.Bae Joo-yon, KBS World Radio News.