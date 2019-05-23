Spy Chief-DP Official Meeting Fuels Partisan Standoff

Photo : KBS News

Anchor: Amid a prolonged impasse at the National Assembly, a recent meeting between the state intelligence chief and the director of the ruling party's think tank has become the newest political football exacerbating the partisan standoff.Choi You Sun reports.Report: The main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) has gone on the political offensive over a recent dinner meeting between National Intelligence Service(NIS) Director Suh Hoon and the ruling Democratic Party's(DP) think tank Institute for Democracy Director Yang Jeong-cheol.On Tuesday, LKP floor leader Na Kyung-won said it is hard to dispel suspicions that the off-record meeting between the spy chief and a key ruling party official may signal “the start of state intervention” in next year's general elections.The minor Bareunmirae Party(BP) also voiced concerns, stressing the need for Suh to be questioned by the parliamentary intelligence committee.Ruling party floor leader Lee In-young dismissed the idea, saying the opposition bloc is being excessive in analyzing the private meeting.A journalist who claims to have attended the controversial meeting said Tuesday that the meeting was casual and did not delve into sensitive political territory, echoing Yang's description of the meetup the previous day.However, The Fact, an Internet media outlet, reported that Yang and Suh continued a private conversation after others had left the dinner meeting.President Moon Jae-in, for his part, has been pushing to prohibit the NIS from intervening in local politics in response to alleged efforts by the agency to interfere in past elections.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.