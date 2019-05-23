Economy KOSPI Closes Tuesday Up 0.23%

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) gained four-point-62 points, or point-23 percent, on Tuesday. It ended the day at two-thousand-48-point-83.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also rose, gaining 13-point-09 points, or one-point-90 percent, to close at 702-point-76.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened one-point-three won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-185-point-eight won.