KOSPI Closes Tuesday Up 0.23%
Write: 2019-05-28 15:47:44 / Update: 2019-05-28 15:47:53
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) gained four-point-62 points, or point-23 percent, on Tuesday. It ended the day at two-thousand-48-point-83.
The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also rose, gaining 13-point-09 points, or one-point-90 percent, to close at 702-point-76.
On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened one-point-three won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-185-point-eight won.
