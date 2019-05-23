Moon Replaces Tax Service Chief, Gov't Legislation Minister

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in replaced three vice ministerial officials, including the head of the National Tax Service(NTS).The presidential office said on Tuesday the reshuffle was made to shake up the atmosphere in officialdom and focus efforts on producing results in state governance.Kim Hyun-jun, chief of the NTS Seoul Regional Office, was promoted to the top post of commissioner.Moon also appointed Kim Oe-sook, minister of government legislation, as senior presidential secretary for personnel affairs.Kim Hyeong-yeon, a former presidential secretary for legal affairs, was tapped to succeed Kim Oe-sook as minister of government legislation.