Two Foreign Nationals Indicted for Cooking Meth at Seoul Hotel

Photo : YONHAP News

Two foreign nationals have been arrested for manufacturing large quantities of methamphetamine in a Seoul hotel.The international crimes investigative division of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency on Tuesday disclosed the alleged crime involving a Chinese man in his 20s and a Taiwanese national. Both were arrested for violating the country’s antidrug laws and turned over to the prosecution on May seventh with a request that they be indicted.According to police, the Chinese man arrived in South Korea on a tourist visa on April 14th and checked into a hotel in Seoul's Jung District, where he for a fortnight manufactured three-point-six kilograms of meth.The quantity is equivalent to 120-thousand standard doses and is worth some 12 billion won.The Taiwanese national is a resident of South Korea and provided the necessary money and tools for the operation.