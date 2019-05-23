Appellate Court Acquits 3 Conscientious Objectors

Photo : YONHAP News

An appellate court has acquitted three men accused of refusing to take part in Korea's mandatory military service, the latest in a series of legal victories for conscientious objectors.The Incheon District Court on Tuesday found a 23-year-old Jehovah’s Witnesses adherent not guilty, reversing an 18-month prison term handed down by a lower court.The individual was indicted for not complying with a conscription order in 2016.Two other adherents of the religious sect, 31 years old and 23 years old, respectively, were also acquitted by the Incheon court on the same day.They are the latest in a series of the rulings made in favor of those refusing mandatory military service due to their religious and conscientious beliefs following a landmark Supreme Court ruling last November.In June of last year, the Constitutional Court also decided that the existing conscription law is unconstitutional as it lacks alternative service options for conscientious objectors.