Soviet-Era Media Reports Arrest, Death of Revered Korean Freedom Fighter

Photo : YONHAP News

Dozens of Soviet-era newspaper articles that closely covered the arrest, execution and death of a famous South Korean independence fighter during Japan’s colonial rule have been revealed to the South Korean public for the first time.The National Archives of Korea under the Ministry of the Interior and Safety on Tuesday made public 24 reports of freedom fighter Ahn Jung-geun made by the media outlets.The articles were published between October 27th of 1909, a day after Ahn assassinated Hirobumi Ito, a four-time prime minister of Japan and the first resident-general of Korea in Harbin, China, and April 21st of 1910 following Ahn's execution at a Chinese prison.The archives said the articles were discovered in records that originated from Russia’s Far East area which produced many documents regarding Korea’s pro-independence activism.Pointing to one of the reports which said Ahn was buried at a Christian cemetery near the prison where he was executed, the archive said an inquiry is needed to find out where his burial site is.He was executed in March 1910 in the prison located in Lushunkou District of Dalian City in Liaoning Province. It had been thought Ahn was buried in a cemetery of the prison.