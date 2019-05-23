Pres. Office Cautions Against Reading Too Much Into NIS-Think Tank Meetup

Photo : KBS

South Korea's presidential office insists there has been no change in its stance against political intervention by the country’s intelligence agency.Meeting with reporters on Tuesday, a key presidential official was asked about the controversy surrounding a recent dinner between National Intelligence Service(NIS) Director Suh Hoon and Yang Jeong-cheol, the director of the ruling Democratic Party's(DP) think tank Institute for Democracy.The official said the opposition bloc is going overboard by claiming the meeting suggests a political intervention by the spy agency ahead of next year's general elections.The official said although it was difficult to know what they talked about, the top office’s stance remains unchanged that the NIS should not interfere in politics.However, the official declined to elaborate, saying any further remarks by the presidential office could make the relationship between the rival parties even more strained.The Moon administration has been moving to prohibit the NIS from intervening in local politics in response to alleged efforts by the agency to interfere in past elections.