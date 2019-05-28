Foreign Ministry: 2 More Pieces of Classified Information Leaked to Opposition Lawmaker

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's Foreign Ministry says two more pieces of classified information were leaked by a diplomat at South Korea’s embassy in Washington in addition to the recent leak of presidential phone calls.Multiple lawmakers from the ruling Democratic Party told KBS on Tuesday that the new information is based on what they heard from the ministry during the party's advisory meeting on foreign affairs and unification earlier in the day.The leak to main opposition Liberty Korea Party lawmaker Khang Hyo-shang was initially known to involve only classified phone conversations made between President Moon Jae-in and U.S. President Donald Trump on May seventh.However, the ministry said the leak also compromised classified information regarding two other diplomatic occasions.One involves working-level discussions regarding the format of a Seoul-Washington summit meeting in April.The other is about allegations that South Korea's national security adviser Chung Eui-yong was pressing to meet with his U.S. counterpart John Bolton in March but Bolton refused.Khang used that classified information to slam the government.The Foreign Ministry, which plans to seek criminal charges against both the lawmaker and the diplomat, suspects the two, who attended the same high school, shared the information over the phone.