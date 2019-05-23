US: Entire N. Korean WMD Program Violates UN Resolutions

Photo : KBS News

The U.S. State Department said on Tuesday that North Korea's entire weapons of mass destruction program violates UN Security Council resolutions, a day after President Donald Trump downplayed the North's recent missile launches.State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus told reporters at a regular press briefing that she thinks the entire North Korean WMD program is in conflict with the resolutions.But she was quick to add that the U.S. and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo are focused on efforts to negotiate a peaceful end to the North Korean WMD program.The remarks came after Trump denied on Monday that North Korea had fired any ballistic missiles or violated UN Security Council resolutions during a joint news conference with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe following their summit meeting in Tokyo.Trump's National Security Adviser John Bolton recently told reporters that the launches were in violation of UN resolutions, but days later Trump said he views them differently.The U.S. president's downplaying of the recent launches are seen by many as an attempt to keep diplomacy alive with North Korea.