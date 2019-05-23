[U-20 World Cup] S. Korea Defeats S. Africa 1-0 for First Win

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea defeated South Africa 1-0 for their first victory at the FIFA U-20 World Cup on Tuesday.The team’s offense came alive in the second half, with Kim Hyun-woo scoring the only goal of the match with a header in the 69th minute in the second match of Group F at Tychy Stadium in Tychy, Poland.The win catapulted South Korea into second place in the group with three points after falling to Portugal 1-0 in their opening match.South Korea and Portugal both have the same point total, but South Korea is ahead in goal differential after Argentina defeated Portugal 2-0 earlier Tuesday.South Korea will face Argentina on Friday for its last group match, which leads the group with six points and has already secured a trip to the next round.With Portugal favored to beat South Africa in their final group match, South Korea will likely need a win or a draw to advance to the knockout stage.