Main Opposition Files Complaint against Spy Chief for Alleged Political Intervention

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) on Tuesday filed a complaint with the prosecution against the state intelligence chief for allegedly intervening in state politics.National Intelligence Service(NIS) Director Suh Hoon recently had a private dinner meeting with President Moon Jae-in's confidant and Democratic Party think tank head Yang Jung-chul, prompting criticism from opposition parties.The LKP says the spy chief violated the National Intelligence Service Act which bans political involvement by the agency.On Tuesday, the party's vice floor leader and other lawmakers visited NIS headquarters in Seoul to protest the off-record meeting, but did not meet with Suh as he was not at the office.