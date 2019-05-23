'No Discussion of General Elections During Meeting Between Spy Chief, Moon's Confidant'

Photo : YONHAP News

A local journalist who claims to have attended a controversial meeting between the state intelligence chief and the head of a think tank run by the ruling party said there was no discussion of general elections in the meeting.Kim Hyun-kyung, a senior reporter with broadcaster MBC, told Yonhap News on Tuesday that she was present at last week's dinner meeting between National Intelligence Service chief Suh Hoon and the Democratic Party’s Institute for Democracy Director Yang Jung-chul, a known confidant of President Moon Jae-in.Kim, who has apparently been acquainted with Yang and Suh for some time, said that there were no sensitive political discussions at the meeting and expressed embarrassment that the issue was generating so much controversy.In a social media post on Tuesday, the journalist added that there was no discussion of next year's general elections at the meeting, which was attended by others aside from Suh and Yang.She added Suh mentioned recent NIS reforms that have been carried out and that participants talked about inter-Korean issues and their personal lives.