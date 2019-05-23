N. Korea Remains Committed to Fielding Unified Teams with Seoul at Tokyo Olympics

Photo : YONHAP News

Pyongyang's Vice Sports Minister Won Kil-u said North Korea remains committed to fielding united teams with South Korea at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo as agreed between the two sides.Won made the remark during a recent interview with a Chinese TV channel aired on Tuesday.Won added that forming unified teams is in line with what the people of the two Koreas want and also upholds the spirit of the Olympic Games.The remark comes as Seoul is seeking to hold follow-up talks with North Korea following their agreement in February.Back then, the two Koreas and the International Olympic Committee agreed to field unified teams for four sports -- basketball, field hockey, rowing and judo -- in the upcoming Tokyo Summer Olympics.