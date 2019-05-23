Moon Apologizes for Phone Leak, Condemns LKP's Response

Photo : KBS

Anchor: For the first time, President Moon Jae-in spoke about an opposition lawmaker's disclosure of classified information from his recent phone conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump. Moon apologized to the public, while criticizing the main opposition party for defending the lawmaker's actions.Choi You Sun reports.Report: President Moon Jae-in apologized to the South Korean people on Wednesday for failing to prevent a public official from leaking classified information about his recent phone conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump.Referring to the leak by Rep. Khang Hyo-shang of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP), Moon said at a Cabinet meeting that the disclosure should not have happened and that "there is no room for excuses."Moon vowed to improve discipline in public service and to better manage classified information.After getting the details of the May seventh phone conversation from a diplomat at the South Korean embassy in Washington, Khang leaked the information to criticize the Moon administration's diplomacy.The president also expressed "deep regret" that the LKP is defending Khang by describing his action as "public interest whistleblowing" to fulfill the public's right to know and using the incident for its political gain.Moon called on the LKP to maintain basic common sense, at least regarding state operations, and to prioritize national interest and security before partisan politics.The Foreign Ministry has filed criminal complaints against both the diplomat and Khang, and plans further internal disciplinary action against the former.The ruling Democratic Party(DP) will also file a criminal complaint against Khang and take the case to the parliamentary ethics panel.The LKP, for its part, said the ruling camp is muzzling and suppressing the opposition, using the leakage of confidential information as an excuse.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.