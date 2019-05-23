Moon Emphasizes Fortifying National Defense Capabilities as Peace Efforts Remain Ongoing

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has emphasized the importance of strengthening national defense capabilities regardless of the changing security situation on the Korean Peninsula.Presiding over a National Security Council meeting as part of the inaugural Ulchi Taegeuk military exercises on Wednesday, Moon said that there should be no cracks in the foundation of national security while efforts remain ongoing to establish permanent peace between the two Koreas.While pledging to overcome challenges and initiate a new era on the peninsula, Moon said having a self-reliant defense is an unchanging goal for an independent nation.The president also urged the military to turn the Thursday conclusion of the four-day Ulchi Taegeuk defensive training into a chance to prepare for the transfer of wartime operational control from Washington to Seoul.Moon then called for the strengthening of defense capabilities and full readiness to not only cope with military threats but natural disasters as well.