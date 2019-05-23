S. Korea Launches Domestic Procedures to Dispense Food Aid Funds for N. Korea

Photo : KBS News

The South Korean government has initiated administrative procedures to dispense eight million U.S. dollars in aid to North Korea via international humanitarian organizations.The Inter-Korean Exchange and Cooperation Promotion Council is currently deliberating a plan to tap into the inter-Korean Economic Cooperation Fund to help finance the World Food Program and UNICEF programs.The written deliberation process will reportedly be completed and the plan approved by as early as next week.Once the endorsement is made, the government will discuss a time frame to disperse the funds with the two international organizations.Seoul’s decision to provide eight-million dollars worth of aid to the North was made in 2017, but has been held up over concerns that the provision of such aid may contravene the U.S. maximum pressure strategy against Pyongyang over its nuclear and missile provocations.