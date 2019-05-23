Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Economy

KOSPI Closes Wednesday Down 1.25%

Write: 2019-05-29 16:02:40Update: 2019-05-29 16:03:17

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) lost 25-point-51 points, or one-point-25 percent, on Wednesday. It ended the day at two-thousand-23-point-32, the lowest mark at close since January fourth this year.

The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also fell, losing 11-point-29 points, or one-point-61 percent, to close at 691-point-47.  

On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened eight-point-one won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-193-point-nine won.
List

Editor's Pick