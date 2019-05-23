Opposition Lawmaker Defends Move to Leak Classified Info

Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) lawmaker Khang Hyo-shang has defended his move to leak content of a recent phone conversation between President Moon Jae-in and U.S. President Donald Trump.During a party meeting on Wednesday, Khang said he disclosed the classified information to show to the Korean public the severity of “Korea Passing,” which refers to the exclusion of South Korea from talks on tackling Korean Peninsula issues.The lawmaker said that after revealing the bare face of the top office, he has been caught in a crossfire lodged by the ruling camp, government and top office. He also expressed deep regret over President Moon Jae-in personally denouncing the disclosure earlier in the day.Khang said an opposition party lawmaker has the rightful duty to keep the government in check and reveal the actual conditions of the government and ruling camp. He said not doing anything while being aware of a problem would be an act of neglecting his duty as lawmaker bestowed to parliament by the Constitution.He stressed that the fundamental issue is that unlike in the past, a rift has been spotted in Seoul-Washington relations and the government and ruling party reacted hysterically to his disclosure because it was hurtful for the state of things to come to light.