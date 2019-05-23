DP Seeks Parliamentary Disciplines against LKP Lawmaker over Leaks

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party(DP) has asked the parliamentary ethics committee to take disciplinary action against a main opposition lawmaker over the leaking of classified information, including a private presidential phone call, earlier this month.Some DP lawmakers, including members of the National Assembly Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee, filed a petition with the Ethics Committee on Wednesday against Liberty Korea Party lawmaker Khang Hyo-shang.The ruling party said revealing the content of a private conversation between President Moon Jae-in and U.S. President Donald Trump which Kang leaked through a press conference and social media are a grave violation of laws.The DP also argued that Khang breached ethical codes required of lawmakers and their obligations to maintain dignity, and called for severe discipline.