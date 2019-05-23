Criminal Complaints Filed against LKP Lawmaker, Diplomats over Confidential Leaks

Photo : YONHAP News

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has filed criminal complaints against a main opposition party lawmaker and a senior diplomat at the South Korean Embassy in the U.S. over leaking of a set of classified information, including presidential talks.An official at the ministry said on Wednesday that the ministry filed the complaints against Liberty Korea Party lawmaker Khang Hyo-shang and the diplomat with the Supreme Prosecutors’ Office on Tuesday night.The ministry accused the pair of leaking three pieces of classified information, including phone conversations between President Moon Jae-in and U.S. President Donald Trump on May seventh.Another involved working-level discussions regarding the format of a Seoul-Washington summit in April while the other concerned allegations that South Korea's national security adviser Chung Eui-yong was pressing to meet with his U.S. counterpart John Bolton in March but that Bolton refused.The ministry has verified the leak of presidential talks, and plans to look further into the two other allegations.Separately, the ministry will hold an internal disciplinary committee on Thursday morning to discuss punitive actions against the diplomat and two other senior diplomats suspected of helping in the leaks.One of the diplomats in question will likely be referred to the government’s central disciplinary committee given his high rank.It is expected that all three diplomats will face heavy punishment, including suspension or even expulsion.