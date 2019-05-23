S. Korean Gaming Industry, Academia Protest Game Addiction's Classification as Disease

Photo : KBS News

South Korea’s gaming industry representatives and a handful of colleges have launched a joint campaign against the World Health Organization’s recent decision to classify gaming disorder as a behavioral disease.A joint committee involving 56 organizations, including the Korea Game Society and the Korea Association of Game Industry as well as 33 game-related college departments, held a press conference in Seoul on Wednesday.The joint committee said the local gaming culture and industry faces a serious crisis due to the WHO's decision.They argued that although gaming is a precious culture and a window to the Fourth Industrial Revolution, it's becoming a scapegoat in a modern-era witch hunt. They also warned the South Korean government not to revise laws in conjunction with the WHO’s decision.