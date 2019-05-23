S. Korea Hits Record Low Birth Rate for 36 Straight Months

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has extended a continuous streak of record low birth rate to three full years.According to Statistics Korea on Wednesday, 27-thousand-100 babies were born in South Korea in March, down by two-thousand-900, or nine-point-seven percent, from the same month last year.It's the lowest number of newborns for the month of March since the agency began to compile related data in 1981 and the first time the March figure has ever dropped below 30-thousand.With the latest figures, the country posted record low levels of births for the 36th consecutive month while on-year declines continued for 40 straight months.