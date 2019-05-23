S. Korea Raises Penalties on Pork Smuggling as Precaution against ASF

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea is strengthening penalties against the smuggling of pork or processed pork foods that were produced or manufactured in countries where African swine fever(ASF) has been reported lately.The Cabinet on Wednesday approved a revised enforcement ordinance seeking to impose fines of up to ten million won on offenders.Currently, first-time offenders are fined just 100-thousand won while second-time and third-time offenders have to pay 500-thousand won and one million won, respectively.Under the new ordinance, the penalties will be raised to five million, seven-point-five million and ten million won, respectively.Instructing related ministries to take thorough efforts to prevent an outbreak, President Moon Jae-in said the country has to be on its highest alert as an African swine fever outbreak in South Korea would have disastrous consequences.