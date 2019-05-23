Survey: Only 44% of N. Korea's Power Demand Was Met in 2017

Photo : YONHAP News

An international survey shows less than a half of North Koreans have access to electricity.The finding was part of a joint research conducted by five international organizations, including the International Energy Agency, World Bank and World Health Organization.According to them, only 44 percent of the country’s power demand was met as of 2017, meaning around 14 million North Koreans are without electricity.Only 21 countries had lower power supply rates than North Korea, mostly sub-Saharan African countries.The North’s power supply, however, showed a gradual improvement from 29 percent in 2010 and 40 percent in 2015.The survey showed that South Korea and most advanced countries, including the U.S., maintained a 100 percent power supply.