Japan's Ruling Lawmakers Oppose Summit with S. Korea Next Month

Japan’s ruling party lawmakers are urging the Japanese government not to hold a bilateral summit with South Korea when the two leaders attend the G20 Summit in Osaka next month.Kyodo News reported Wednesday that the Liberal Democratic Party held a meeting earlier in the day and discussed ongoing disputes regarding the South Korean Supreme Court's decisions over Japan’s wartime forced labor issues.According to the Tokyo-based news agency, harsh criticism was directed at the South Korean government during the meeting. The lawmakers accused Seoul of not suggesting any solutions to the matter. It said many participants expressed sharp opposition to holding a bilateral summit in Osaka.Former Japanese Foreign Minister Hirofumi Nakasone argued that Japan is being disregarded by South Korea, urging Tokyo to handle the situation bravely.Some participants reportedly demanded the bilateral summit only be held on the condition of Seoul’s acceptance of a call to launch an arbitration committee involving a third party to address forced labor issues.