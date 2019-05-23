Panel Calls for Reinvestigation into Ex-Vice Minister's Sex, Bribery Scandal

Photo : YONHAP News

The prosecution’s fact-finding mission has concluded the agency’s previous investigation into the 2013 sex and bribery scandal involving former Vice Justice Minister Kim Hak-ui was too lenient.The past history committee of the prosecution announced the final results of its probe on Wednesday and called for thorough probes into those responsible for the previous investigation.The committee said that, although it secured evidence that building contractor Yoon Jung-cheon bribed Kim, the prosecution at the time did not launch any probe and overlooked its duty to discover the truth.It also questioned the way the prosecution ruled the former vice minister innocent and dismissed the case without sufficient and fair investigations.It said the prosecution also abused its power by going easy on Yoon over his corruption while swiftly indicting one of the victims following an adultery accusation filed by Yoon’s wife.The committee suspects the lenient investigation was to keep Yoon from exposing other high-profile figures that might have been involved in illegal activity and it urged investigations into the suspicions.It also called for an investigation into multiple figures from the legal community who had close ties with Yoon.