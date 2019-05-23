PM Lee Confirms Outbreak of Swine Fever in N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon says there seems to be a significant outbreak of African swine fever in North Korea.It's the first time a South Korean government official has confirmed the rumored outbreak of the animal epidemic in the North.In a social media post Wednesday, Lee called for thorough efforts to prevent the inflow of the disease into the South, particularly at the border areas, including the Demilitarized Zone and the southern sections of the Imjin River.With a near 100 percent fatality rate, African swine fever had only previously been reported in Africa and Europe before it spread into many Asian countries, including China, late last year.