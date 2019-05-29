Nuke Envoys of US, S. Korea, Japan to Meet in Singapore

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun will travel to Singapore this week to attend a regional security forum and meet with his South Korean and Japanese counterparts.The State Department said on Wednesday in a statement that Biegun will attend the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore from Friday through Sunday and meet with Lee Do-hoon, Seoul's special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, as well as their Japanese counterpart, Kenji Kanasugi.The department said the officials will discuss "continued coordination on the goal of the final, fully verified denuclearization of North Korea."The envoys are expected to seek ways to break the current impasse in negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang following the collapse of the Hanoi summit in February.South Korean Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo will also attend the forum and is scheduled to meet with defense chiefs from the U.S., Japan and other countries.The Shangri-La Dialogue is an annual forum of defense and national security officials that promotes discussion of regional Asian and global issues.