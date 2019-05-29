Moon Orders Full Mobilization of Resources to Aid Search and Rescue Efforts for Sunken Boat

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in instructed the government to mobilize all available resources to aid search and rescue efforts for those missing after a boat carrying 33 South Koreans sank in the Danube River in Budapest.The presidential office said that Moon issued the instruction on Thursday morning after receiving a briefing on the incident from Chung Eui-yong, head of the National Security Office.The president also ordered the formation of a government-level response team, headed by the foreign minister, and instructed it to share all available information with the families of the victims.The government plans to dispatch a team of officials to Hungary as well.The Foreign Ministry said Thursday that a sight seeing vessel with 33 South Korean passengers and two Hungarian crew members struck another ship and sank in the downtown Budapest portion of the Danube River at around 9 p.m. Wednesday local time.At least seven South Koreans have been confirmed dead while another 19 remain missing.