N. Korea: 'Hostile Acts' by US Exacerbating Tensions on Korean Peninsula

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea on Wednesday criticized a recent nuclear test and other kinetic activities by the United States, saying the use of force is not solely the domain of the U.S.Citing a statement from Pyongyang’s Foreign Ministry, state media channel Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) said the U.S. conducted a subcritical nuclear test in the state of Nevada in February ahead of the U.S.-North Korea summit in Hanoi.The statement said the test demonstrated an ulterior intention by the U.S. to resolve nuclear issues by force while it outwardly advocates for dialogue.In addition to the nuclear test, the ministry pointed to as evidence the recent seizure of the North Korean cargo ship "Wise Honest," the test of a Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile and combined military exercises with South Korea.The statement also said that recent remarks made by U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo reveal a "hostile scheme to stifle us by force” and that the U.S.’ “hostile acts” are exacerbating tensions on the Korean Peninsula.