Prime Minister Proposes Governmental Body to Handle US-China Relations

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon said that the Foreign Ministry should establish a U.S.-China relations body to help Korea navigate the intensifying trade conflict between the world’s two largest economies.Speaking at a general meeting on Thursday, Lee said the ministry should establish a body in charge of U.S.-China relations in order to share information with the central and provincial governments in a more accessible way.Lee said the National Intelligence Service is currently tasked with examining U.S.-China relations, but the scope of its activities is limited.Regarding a reduction of plastic waste, which was the main agenda item of the meeting, Lee said that the government has set a target to reduce plastic waste by 30 percent under President Moon Jae-in’s presidency and by 50 percent by 2030.The prime minister said that on top of boosting garbage collection and recycling, consumers should cut back on disposable waste while businesses should offer environment-friendly packaging.He also spoke about small businesses in Korea and called for policies to lessen their burden. He said the government should make efforts to purchase more goods and services from these smaller firms.