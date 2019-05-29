S. Korea To Dispatch Response Team for Boat Sinking in Hungary

Photo : YONHAP News

The Foreign Ministry is sending a response team to Budapest to assist in search and rescue efforts and other capacities after a boat carrying some three dozen South Koreans sank following a collision with another vessel, killing at least seven people.The ministry announced on Thursday that the team will include 18 government officials -- 12 from the National Fire Agency and six from the Foreign Ministry. Nine deep-sea divers are also part of the team, which will depart for the European city before 2:30 p.m Thursday afternoon.The dispatch follows President Moon Jae-in's instructions to use all available resources to respond to the incident, particularly in regards to locating 19 passengers that remain unaccounted for.The sightseeing ship, which carried 33 South Korean passengers and two Hungarian crew members, sank in the downtown Budapest portion of the Danube River late Wednesday local time after colliding with another ship.The boat ride was part of a group tour program organized by Very Good Tour, a Seoul-based tour agency. The Foreign Ministry said that it will closely coordinate with other ministries as well as the tour company in responding to the accident.The ministry has scheduled a press briefing to discuss the incident and response efforts at 2:30 p.m. Thursday.