Travel Agency Says Most S. Koreans on Sunken Boat in Danube in 40s, 50s

A Seoul-based travel agency has confirmed that 33 South Koreans were aboard the sightseeing ship that collided with another vessel and sank in the Danube River in Budapest on Wednesday, killing at least seven.Lee Sang-moo, a senior official at Very Good Tour, the agency through which the South Koreans traveled to Hungary and organized the boat trip, told reporters on Thursday that 30 South Korean tourists, two guides, and a photographer were aboard the vessel Wednesday.He said the group included a 73-year-old man and a six-year-old girl. Most of the travelers were in their 40s and 50s.The travel agency also unveiled the identities of the seven South Koreans that have been rescued, as efforts continue to find the 19 passengers that remain missing.The agency added that 16 relatives affected by the incident and two agency officials will be soon depart for Budapest.